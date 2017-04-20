Ghani inaugurated Kamal Khan dam phase-3 construction in Nimroz

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 20 2017, 12:36 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the construction work of the third phase of Kamal Khan dam in western Nimroz province of Afghanistan.

The Government Media and Information Center said President Ghani was accompanied by a delegation of high level officials as he arrived in Zaranj, the provincial capital of Nimroz for the inauguration of the dam.

The source further added that President Ghani attended the ceremony for the inauguration of the construction work of Kamal Khan dam phase-3 organized in Chahar Burjak district.

He is expecting to meet with the provincial officials following the inauguration of the construction work of the dam.

The Afghan government has stepped up efforts for the management of the water resources, mainly focusing on the construction of water dams.

President Ghani said earlier in March last year that work on key infrastructure projects including construction of water dams will start in accordance with the available resources.

During a meeting of the National Procurement Commission (NPC), President Ghani reviewed a report by the Ministry of Energy and Water regarding the construction of 29 large, medium and small water dams.

