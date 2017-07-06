Ghani in Tajikistan for CASA-1000 summit, to meet Pakistani and Tajik counterparts

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 06 2017, 11:09 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani arrived in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan earlier today to attend a summit of the CASA-1000 project.

A spokesman for the Presidential Palace said President Ghani arrived in Tajikistan this morning to join he CASA-1000 summit and meet with the leaders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Pakistan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement also confirmed that President Ghani left Kabul for Tajikistan earlier today, leading a delegation of high level government officials.

The statement further added that President Ghani will deliver a speech during the summit besides meeting with his counterpart from Tajikistan to discuss ways in further boosting the bilateral relations between the two countries.

He will also attend a trilateral summit to be held between Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan, ARG Palace said, adding that President Ghani will also visit the agricultural and food exhibition in Dushanbe.

President Ghani is accompanied by Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Economy Abdul Satar Murad, senior presidential adviser on infrastructural projects Dr. Mohammad Humayoun Qayoumi, senior presidential envoy for the Central Asian States Mohammad Shakir Kargar, and presidential adviser for the public and strategic relations Shah Zaman Maiwandi.

