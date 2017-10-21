Ghani in reaction to mosque bombings: ‘Terrorists deserve total destruction’

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 21 2017, 12:01 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the deadly mosque bombings in Kabul city and western Ghor province of Afghanistan which left more than 70 people dead.

He said the attacks holy places and all other places targeting the civilians, are a move against the humanity and all values and principles of Islam.

The Afghan President further added that the perpetrators of such attacks only deserve a total destruction.

According to President Ghani, the terrorist groups are attempting to misuse Islam as a tool to reach to their targets of sparking tensions among the people and harm the unity of the Afghan people.

However, he said the terrorist groups should understand that they will never achieve their goals and will soon be eliminated by the Afghan security and defense forces.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the prayer participants in West of Kabul city late on Friday evening, leaving at least 39 dead and 43 others wounded, according to the ministry of interior.

In the meantime, a similar attack left more than 20 people dead and several others wounded in western Ghor province of Afghanistan.

