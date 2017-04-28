Ghani has handed over 50 percent of territory to Taliban, claims Massoud

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 28 2017, 12:21 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has handed over the control of 50 percent of Afghanistan’s territory to Taliban, the former presidential envoy Ahmad Zia Massoud claims.

Massoud was dismissed by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani eleven days ago as the presidential palace said the step was taken as the post of the presidential envoy for reforms and good governance had proved as inefficient.

Speaking during a gathering in Kabul, Massoud said the country is facing the worst political and economical situation, apparently criticizing the government’s leadership for failure to main stability in the country.

Massoud claimed that the administration of President Ghani follows a dictatorship rule similar as Hafizullah Amin and emphasized that differences among different ethnic groups are on the rise.

In regards to his dismissal, Massoud said the decision was taken as he had not accepted slavery but did not elaborate further regarding his claims.

He also claimed that the government is attempting to weaken the security forces, pointing towards the recent attacks across the country and said the government is unable to ensure security for the people.

The former presidential envoy also added that the current government is not legitimate and insisted that he and his followers have taken back their votes which they casted to President Ghani during the 2014 controversial elections.

