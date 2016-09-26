Ghani dismiss top security officials during surprise visit to Kabul PD#9

By Ghanizada - Mon Sep 26 2016, 2:50 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has dismissed several high level security officials during a visit to Police District#9 of Kabul city.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said President Ghani made the visit to Police District#9 late on Sunday night.

The statement further added that the visit by President Ghani to Police District#9 was part of his routine visit to the civilian and

military institutions to inspect the situation of the institutions.

According to ARG Palace, the senior officials of the Police District were not present on their duty during President Ghani’s visit and were subsequently suspended from their duties.

During his visit to the Police District, President Ghani slammed the high level security officials of the district for remaning reckless towards their duties which leads to growing criminal activities in the area under their control.

The suspended officials included the police chief of the Police District#9 and other high level officials who were not present during President Ghani’s visit.

The latest visit by President Ghani comes as the citizens of the capital have been complaining regarding the growing criminal activities in the city.

President Ghani has been making unannounced and surprise visits to the key civilian and military institutions since he took over the office of the President.

