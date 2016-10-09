Ghani dismiss public health ministry officials during surprise visit

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 09 2016, 10:30 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has dismissed some officials in the Ministry of Public Health during a surprise visit to the compound of ministry on Saturday.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani ordered to dismiss the high level officials of the ministry who have remained negligent on their duty.

He also announced that those ministry employees who have been illegally appointed are dismissed, emphasizing that the recruitment of the employees should be based on the law.

President Ghani also asked the ministry officials to present a one month reform plan in the light of assessment and improvement of hospitals.

Deputy public health minister Ahmad Jan Naeem said the current hospitals in Kabul can not respond to the people considering the growing population of the capital and old equipment used in the hospitals.

He proposed to the President that new hospitals should be built in the capital and only Wazir Akbar Khan is providing orthopedic services and the Indhira Gandhi hospital provide services to the children which are not sufficient.

Naeem however said the public health sector also had achievements including the establishment of heart surgery section for the children.

President Ghani instructed for an audit of the ministry and the vacant positions should be announced in a bid to ensure fair recruitment of the employees in the ministry.

