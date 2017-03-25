Ghani did not discuss disbanding of parliament with anyone: ARG

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 25 2017, 8:46 pm

The Afghan government has dismissed reports suggesting President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has warned to disband the Afghan parliament.

This comes as reports emerged earlier suggesting that President Ghani has warned to disband the parliament as the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, plans to summon top security officials.

The claim was reportedly made by some of the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga who had claimed that the President has warned to disband the parliament by issuing a decree if the minister of interior and defense and the head of the intelligence directorate are summoned and disqualified by the lawmakers.

However, a Presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazaw, said the President has not talked with anyone regarding the disbanding of the parliament.

He said the President had more than thirty meetings with the members of the parliament, insisting that the three government organs cooperation within the framework of the Afghan constitutions can take the country out of the problems and challenges it faces.

This comes as the Afghan Parliament continues to its work for the past two years based on a decree issued by President Ghani.

The term of the parliament expired nearly two years ago and the step by the government was taken as efforts are underway to bring reforms in the election commissions with an aim to organize a transparent and fair election.

