Ghani copying Trump’s stance against media: Kabul Press Club

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 10 2017, 7:09 pm

President Mohamamd Ashraf Ghani is under fire for his move in abandoning the journalist of a private TV channel for a question with an Organization supporting open media saying the President is copying President Donald Trump’s move in censoring media.

The Kabul Press Club in a statement said the Organization is concerned regarding the move of President Ghani, accusing one of his spokesmen of insulting the reporters.

Fazal is a pro-Taliban Pakistani political leader who had endorsed the Taliban extremism in Afghanistan, calling it a legitimate war against the foreign forces.

The remarks by Fazal-ur-Rehman were followed after a meeting with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani who visited Pakistan on a two-day state visit shortly after taking office as the new President of Afghanistan.

President Ghani had returned from what appeared to be a successful series of state visits to Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore, inviting the local journalists to brief regarding the outcomes of the tours.

This comes as the freedom of speech was considered as the main achievements of the Afghan government since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.

The media and entertainment along with several other sectors including information technology and telecommunications had major achievements which were once banned during the rule of the Taliban regime from mid 90s to late 2001 when the regime of the group was toppled in a US-led invasion.

