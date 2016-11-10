Ghani Confers High State Wazir Mohammad Akbar Medal on Atmar

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 10 2016, 10:14 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani conferred High State Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Medal on National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

The Office of the National Security Adviser in a statement said the medal was conferred ahead of a high level meeting in ARG Palace on Wednesday.

The statement further added that the medal was conferred on Atmar for his major services.

President Ghani said admired Atmar for his service, patriotism, and intelligence as the Afghan nation admires it.

He also hailed Atmar for his services as the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, specifically mentioning his achievement in National Solidarity Program which was turned into reality under his leadership.

President Ghani also hailed Atmar for his services in the Ministry of Interior, supporting the elections, and said Atmar plays a key role in National Security Council in the government of national unity.

Ghani said Atmar played a key role in the conclusion of the bilateral security agreement between Kabul and Washington as well as having a key role in equipping the Afghan security forces.

