Ghani confers high state medal on NATO special operations commander

By Khaama Press - Mon May 15 2017, 9:43 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani conferred the high state Mir Masjedi Khan medal on NATO special operations commander in Afghanistan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the medal was conferred on Major General Scott Howell during a ceremony organized in the presidential palace on Sunday evening.

President Ghani also conferred the high state Syed Jamaluddin Afghan medal on DFID head in Afghanistan Chris Austin.

A statement by ARG Palace said the Major General Scott and Mr. Austin received the medals during separate events organized in the Palace which were attended by high level government officials as well as the British Ambassador to Afghanistan and the commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support and US forces in Afghanistan.

According to the presidential decree recited during the events, Major General Howell was hailed for his services in commanding and controlling the US forces special forces in Afghanistan as well as the NATO troops stationed in the country.

The head of the DFID Mr. Austin was also hailed for his services in better management and coordination of the United Kingdom’s aid to Afghanistan.

President Ghani recognized Major General Howell and Mr. Austin for their services and conferred the high state medals for supporting Afghanistan, the palace added.

