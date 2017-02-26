Ghani Confers High state Medal on NATO Senior Civilian Representative

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 26 2017, 12:01 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani conferred high state medal of Ghazni Amanullah Khan on NATO Senior Civilian Representative Ismail Aramaz for his services in supporting Afghanistan’s stability.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani met with Mr. Aramaz in the Presidential Palace on Saturday evening.

The two sides emphasized on continued cooperation between the Afghan government and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

President Ghani thanked Mr. Aramaz for his services and efforts while serving as the senior civilian representative of the alliance, noting that his term is due to end in the near future.

He also conferred the high state medal of Ghazi Amanullah Khan on Mr. Aramaz to appreciate his efforts for attracting international support to the country besides helping to maintain peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In his turn, Mr. Aramaz thanked President Ghani for conferring the high state medal on him and vowed continued support and cooperation with the Afghan government.

Mr. Aramaz was previously serving as the Ambassador of Turkey to Afghanistan and assumed the charge of the NATO senior civilian representative to Afghanistan late in 2014.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS