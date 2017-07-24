Ghani condemns Kabul bombing that left nearly 70 people civilians dead, wounded

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 24 2017, 2:20 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the suicide attack in Kabul city that left nearly 70 people dead or wounded.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said President Ghani has called today’s suicide attack as an unforgivable move against the humanity for targeting the vehicle civilian workers.

He said the terrorist groups are attempting to prove their cruelty by carrying out such attacks and after receiving defeat in the battleground in the hands of the national defense and security forces.

President Ghani further added that such crimes will further increase the hatred against the terrorist groups among the people.

The Afghan President also added that the Afghan government reiterates its stance in fighting the terrorism of all forms without distinction and will further boost the capabilities of the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility behind today’s attack and said their target was a vehicle carrying intelligence operatives.

The Ministry of Interior said at least 24 civilians were killed and 42 others were wounded in the attack while several vehicles and nearby shops were damaged.

