Ghani chairs emergency security meeting after violent Kabul protests

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 03 2017, 12:52 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani chaired an emergency security meeting following the violent protests in Kabul city that claimed the lives of several protesters, days after a deadly bombing left nearly 90 dead.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the emergency meeting was called and was attended by senior security officials so that an investigation can be launched regarding the Friday protests that turned violent.

The meeting concluded with the decision to launch a thorough investigation regarding the incident and find out those who have acted against the law while on the duty and take necessary actions in accordance with the enforced laws of the country, ARG Palace added.

This comes as President Ghani earlier said the government is committed to respond to the legal demands of the protesters.

President Ghani has pledged to respond to the demands of the people in accordance with the enforced laws of the country after receiving their reasonable demands.

He also added that the recent deadly bombing will thoroughly investigated and anyone who has failed to coordinate in ensuring security of the people will face actions in line with the enforced laws of the country.

