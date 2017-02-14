Ghani calls on Taliban to return to Afghanistan and live with dignity

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 14 2017, 1:20 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has called on Taliban group leaders to return to Afghanistan and live in the country with dignity.

In his speech during a gathering to mark the 28th anniversary of the Soviet forces withdrawal, President Ghani said the Taliban group members who are having an independent and an Afghan mindset should return to Afghanistan and start a dignified life.

President Ghani further added that the signing of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has paved the way for the return of Mujahideen to the country.

He said the Afghans waged Jihad for the freedom of the country in the past but the current Jihad is for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the country.

Questioning the approach of the militants in their so-called holy war, Ghani said the Mujahideen were not conducting suicide attacks and there was no news regarding the destruction of the mosques and killing of the innocent people.

He added that the Mujahideen were waging Jihad for the freedom and development of the country.

The latest call by President Ghani to Taliban militants comes as the group has repeated rejected to participate in peace talks with the Afghan government.

The group maintains withdrawal of the foreign forces as one its main conditions to participate in reconciliation process.

