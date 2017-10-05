Ghani calls on Pakistan to intensify state-to-state dialogue for regional peace

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 05 2017, 2:32 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani once again called on Pakistan to intensify the state-to-state dialogue in a bid to help secure regional peace and stability.

Speaking during a meeting of the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in Kabul, President Ghai said “I call, once again on Pakistan to intensify the state-to-state dialogue with us to secure regional peace and security.”

President Ghani also spoke against the moves to provide sanctuaries to the non-state malign actors, apparently gesturing towards the terror groups having safe havens on the side of the line, mainly the Haqqani terrorist network.

He called on Taliban to join peace process and said “The successful peace agreementn with Hezb-e-Islami should demonstrate to Taliban groups that we have the capacity and the political will to enter and successfully conclude an intra-Afghan dialogue.”

President Ghani further added that the anti-government armed militant groups should opt for love instead of war, ballots instead of bulleets, and dialogue instead of destruction.

In his message on the first day of Eid Al-Adha last month, President Ghani said the Afghan government is fully prepared for the peace talks and negotiations with Pakistan for peace is on the agenda of the government.

He was apparently gesturing towards his previous remarks where he insisted that peace talks with Pakistan is important and should come first before holding talks with the anti-government armed militant groups.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network to use its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan, calling it as one of the major barriers in forcing the militant groups to participate in talks.

