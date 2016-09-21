Ghani calls Modi after militants attack left 18 soldiers dead in Kashmir

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 21 2016, 10:06 am

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani called the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a deadly attack by militants that left 18 Indian soldiers dead in Indian administered Kashmir.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister Office of India, President Ghani condemned the “cross border attack” in Uri while expressing solidarity with India to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

“Mr. Ghani strongly condemned the cross-border terror attack and conveyed Afghanistan’s solidarity and support with India for all actions to eliminate the threat of terrorism,” the statement said.

Heavily armed militants suspected to be from Pakistan-based JeM had stormed an Army base in Uri in Kashmir on Sunday, killing 18 soldiers.

Earlier the National Security Council of Afghanistan called for the isolation of the perpetrators and those orchestrated the attack.

“Terrorism is a common threat to the entire region&world;thus,requires joint fight to eliminate terrorists&isolate those who sponsor them,” the Afghanistan National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement.

The statement further added that “the people of Afghanistan been long victims of terrorism, so we can feel the pain of those who have lost their loved ones in today’s attack at Uri.”

