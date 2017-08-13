Ghani calls meeting amid reports of delay in Afghanistan-India air corridor flights

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 13 2017, 6:27 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani chaired a meeting amid reports the newly-launched Afghanistan-India air corridor initiative facing delays in flights.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the deputy chief of the chamber of commerce and industries Khan Jan Alokozay briefed the meeting regarding the issues being faced to execute more flights as part of the initiative.

Calling the initial flights between the two countries as successful, Alokozay said changes in flight schedules have started to have bad affect on fresh fruits waiting for the export.

President Ghani instructed the relevant authorities to start negotiations with Kam Air for fixing the flight schedules for exports after hearing to the briefings of the related officials.

He also instructed that necessary measures should be taken in a bid to prepare 80 to 100 tons of fresh fruits for export by coordinating with the private sector.

According to ARG Palace, President Ghani also instructed the Ministry of Finance and Customs House officials to assist with the allocation of necessary funds and take steps to provide necessary facilities in a bid to expedite the process as part of the air corridor initiative.

President Ghani also instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps in a bid to ascertain the main problems available to execute more flights.

He also asked the private sector to prepare the fruits for export on time, both in Kabul and Kandahar airports.

