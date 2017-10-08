Ghani asks Taliban to carefully opt between peace and violence

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 08 2017, 1:58 pm

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani once again called on Taliban group to renounce violence and join peace process, insisting that the option lies with the group and therefore they should be specific in their review.

Speaking during a ceremony for the transfer of the UH-60 Black Hawks to the Afghan forces in Kandahar Airfield, President Ghani said the Taliban should forget the perceptions that they can defeat the Afghan security forces.

He said the Taliban are still in a position where options lies with the group and the government extends the hand for peace.

In the other parts of his speech, President Ghani said one of the other objectives of the four year development plan of the security forces is to create an environment where only the national defense and security forces have the authority to use weapons.

President Ghani further added that the government is keen to restrict the activities of the irresponsible armed individuals based on the demands of the people.

He also thanked the officials of the national defense and security forces, the US special inspector general for reconstruction in Afghanistan, NATO Resolute Support commander, and the international allies of Afghanistan for their services and coordination.

President Ghani said the efforts and coordination between the Afghan government institutions and the international allies of the country will take the country towards peace and stability.

