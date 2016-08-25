Ghani asks Raheel Sharif to act against culprits of Kabul attack

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 25 2016, 9:11 pm

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has asked the Pakistani Army Chief General Raheel Sharif to act against the culprits of Kabul attack based in Pakistan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani called Gen. Sharif during the National Security Council meeting and asked him to take actions against the culprits who are based in Pakistan.

According to the ARG Palace, the Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) updated the meeting regarding the attack and said reliable evidences and findings of the agency proves the attack on the American University in Kabul was coordianted from the other side of Durand Line.

President Ghani asked Gen. Sharif to take strict and practical actions against the culprits of the deadly attack, the Palace said, adding that Gen. Sharif has promised to review the issue and provide information to the Afghanistan regarding the steps to be taken.

A group of militants launched a coordianted attack on the American University in Kabul late on Wednesday evening by detonating a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) near the university compound.

The explosion paved the way for the remaining militants to enter the university compound that sparked clashes which lasted for almost nine hours.

According to the latest information, at least seven university students, a university lecturer, 3 security guards, and 3 Afghan security personnel lost their lives in the attack.

At least 9 policemen and 36 others also sustained injuries in the attack which lasted earlier on Thursday morning.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS