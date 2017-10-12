Ghani asks ministers-designate to refrain from cash-for-votes scandal

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 12 2017, 10:48 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday warned the ministers-designate would face strict actions if they paid the lawmakers to obtain votes of confidence.

Ghani issued the warning during his speech at the cabinet of ministers meeting in ARG Palace today.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said any minister-designate found guilty of offering money to lawmakers against votes of confidence, will be immediately removed from the list.

The government is expected to introduce the new ministers-designate to Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, to obtain confidence votes from the lawmakers.

This comes as several ministers were disqualified by the lawmakers of the Lower House last year after they failed to secure the confidence of the lawmakers regarding their performance.

The Lower House of the parliament summoned all ministers of the cabinet of the government of national unity to obtain annual report regarding their performance.

The ministers were mainly asked regarding the information on the expenditure of the development budget and any minister who had failed to spend up to 70 percent of their development budget was dismissed by the lawmakers.

Other justifications given by the lawmakers during the impeachment included the violations of the law while spending the budget and failure to return the money to the government when they were not properly utilized.ش

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS