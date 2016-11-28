Ghani arrives in Mazar to review Balkh government’s performance

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 28 2016, 8:07 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf visited Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of the northern Balkh province of Afghanistan after inaugurating the Asian International Railway, the Presidential Palace officials said.

Presidential spokesman, Haroon Chakhanuri, confirmed that President Ghani arrived in Mazar-e-Shari city this evening.

According to the officials, President Ghani has visited the province to review the performance of the local government.

The officials further added that President Ghani will meet with the local government officials and the civil society activists.

President Ghani inaugurated the Asian International Railway during a special ceremony organized in Turkmenabad area of Turkmenistan together with his Turkmen counterpart President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

The Presidential Palace, ARG, said the leaders of the two countries arrived to the Afghan side of the railway for the inauguration of the second phase of the project.

According to a statement by ARG Palace, the two leaders arrived in Aqina port using the same railway after its first phase was inaugurated in Turkmenistan side.

The Afghan officials are optimistic to find new routes to connect to Central Asia and other world markets with the inauguration and opening of new transit routes.

Speaking during the inauguration of the first phase of the railway in Turkmenistan, President Ghani inauguration of the railway connects Afghanistan with Turkmenistan as he hoped that the country will be connected via railway networks with Iran in the West and some other regional countries, including India.

