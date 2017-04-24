Ghani approves major changes in army commands after deadly attack

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 24 2017, 1:08 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has approved the changes of command in some of the key army corps across the country following a deadly attack in northern Afghanistan.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the changes of the command were approved based on the recommendations for further improvement of the services, execution of the operations, and maintenance of peace and sovereignty.

Based on the new changes, Gen. Peyada Amanullah has been appointed as the commadner of the 209th Corps who was previously serving as commander of the 207th Zafar Corps.

Gen. Mohmand Khan, the commander of 209th Shaheen Corps has been put on reserve list of the directorate and personnel.

Gen. Mohammad Nasir, commander of the first brigade of 203rd Thunder has been appointed as the commander of the 207th Zafar Corps.

Gen. Imam Nazar, the commander of the second brigade of the offensive command has been appointed as commander of the 205th Atal Corps.

Gen. Daud Shah, the commander of 205th Atal Corps has also been put on the reserves list of the directorate of personnel.

Gen. Abdul Wasih, the commander of the second brigade of 203 Thunder Corps has been appointed as the commander of the 203rd Atal Corps.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS