Ghani approves Habibi’s appointment as Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority chief

By Khaama Press - Wed May 31 2017, 10:02 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has approved the appointment of Mahmood Shah Habibi as the head of the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority, officials in the Office of the President, ARG Palace, confirmed.

A spokesman for the Presidential Palace, Dawa Khan Meenapal, said President Ghani has approved the appointment of Mahmood Shah Habibi as Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority chief.

The Administrative Office of the President in a statement also confirmed the appointment of Mr. Habibi.

The statement further added that President Ghani has issued a decree to confirm the appointment of Mr. Habibi as the head of the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The decree released by the Administrative Office the President stated that Mahmood Shah Habibi’s appointment as the head of the Afghanistan Aviation Authority has been approved following the article 13 and clause 64 of the Afghan constitution.

Habibi has also served as the deputy minister for operations at the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority and has also worked as FAA management specialist at Federal Aviation Administration.

