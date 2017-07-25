Ghani appoints new ministers-designate, governor, and director

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 25 2017, 3:16 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has appointed ministers-designate for two ministries, a provincial governor, a director and a deputy director by issuing separate presidential decrees.

The Administrative Office of the President, said Mohammad Hamid Tumasi has been appointed as the minister-designate for the ministry of transportation and aviation.

President Ghani has also appointed Mohammad Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai as the minister-designate for the ministry of borders and tribal affairs.

In the meantime, President Ghani has Fazalullah Mujadedi has been appointed as the new provincial governor of the northeastern Takhar province of Afghanistna.

The Office of the President said Humayoun Mohtar has been appointed as the new director of the directorate of central statistics organization.

Mohammad Wais Payab has also been appointed as technical deputy director for the distribution of the electronic ID cards, the Office of the President added.

According to a statement Administrative Office of the President, the new ministers-designate will be introduced to the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, in the near future so that the Afghan lawmakers can cast votes of confidence.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS