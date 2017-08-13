Ghani appoints new minister-designate for the Ministry of Interior

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 13 2017, 2:12 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has appointed a new minister-designate for the Ministry of Interior as efforts are underway to introduce new faces and youths in the cabinet.

A presidential decree has been released by the Office of the President confirming the introduction of Wais Barmak as the new minister of interior.

In another presidential decree, President Ghani has confirmed Mr. Barmak’s appointment as the new minister-designate for the ministry of interior, instructing the relevant authorities to introduce him to the lawmakers for confidence voting.

In the meantime, President Ghani has appointed the former minister of interior Taj Mohammad Jahid as the presidential advisor in security affairs.

This comes as President Ghani had earlier said the government of national unity has stepped up efforts to bring new faces and talented youths to assume charge in key government institutions and ministries.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani last week appointed three ministers-designate for the three key ministries, which included Mohammad Mustafa Mastoor as the acting minister and minister-designate for the Ministry of Economy.

Yama Yari has been appointed as acting minister and minister-designate for the ministry of public works.

President Ghani last month appointed Mohammad Hamid Tumasi as the minister-designate for the ministry of transportation and aviation.

He had also appointed Mohammad Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai as the minister-designate for the ministry of borders and tribal affairs.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS