Ghani appoints 3 new ministers-designate for key ministries

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 07 2017, 11:16 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has appointed three ministers-designate for the three key ministries, the Administrative Office of the President.

The new nominees include Mohammad Mustafa Mastoor who has been appointed as the acting minister and minister-designate for the Ministry of Economy.

Yama Yari has been appointed as acting minister and minister-designate for the ministry of public works.

President Ghani has also appointed Shahzad Gul Aryubi as the acting minister and minister-designate for the ministry of telecommunications and information technology.

This comes as President Ghani last month appointed Mohammad Hamid Tumasi as the minister-designate for the ministry of transportation and aviation.

President Ghani has also appointed Mohammad Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai as the minister-designate for the ministry of borders and tribal affairs.

According to a statement Administrative Office of the President, the new ministers-designate will be introduced to the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, in the near future so that the Afghan lawmakers can cast votes of confidence.

The new appointments are being made as a number of the key ministries were being led by the acting ministers or the posts were vacant, mainly after the Afghan lawmakers dismissed several ministers during parliamentary voting.

A number of the ministers were dismissed after they could not provide satisfactory briefing regarding their failure for the expenditure of the majority of their development budget.

