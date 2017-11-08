Ghani and pence discuss US strategy impact on Afghan forces and Taliban

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 08 2017, 3:40 pm

The US vice president Mike Pence discussed the seccurity situation in Afghanistan and the impact of the new US strategy on the Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents.

White House in a statement said Vice President Mike Pence spoke with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan by phone on Tuesday. The statement further added that the Vice President discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and the impact of President Trump’s South Asia strategy on the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces’ morale, as well as the Taliban’s view of their battlefield capabilities.

“Vice President Pence also commended the Afghans for their bravery and sacrifices in fighting the insurgency and international terrorists, such as ISIS and al-Qaida,” the statement said.

It also added that the Vice President highlighted Kabul’s continued engagement and progress on necessary reforms, political inclusion, and preparations for forthcoming elections, all of which are critical to providing greater stability and opportunities for Afghanistan. Vice President Pence and President Ghani reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan.

