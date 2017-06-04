Ghani admits reforms needed in security, other sectors as violence soars

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 04 2017, 11:01 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has admitted that reforms are needed in security and other sectors of the government as the country, specifically capital Kabul has been witnessing unprecedented violence during the recent days.

In his speech after the coordinated suicide attack targeting a funeral ceremony in Kabul, Ghani vowed that reforms will be implemented soon.

Ghani further added that the government for a thorough investigation regarding the Friday incident in which several youths lost their lives or were wounded.

In the meantime, President Ghani warned that the enemies of the country are attempting to spark riots and chaos in the country, emphasizing that only unity among the people can thwart the relentless conspiracies of the enemy.

President Ghani made the remarks after three back to back explosions ripped through the funeral ceremony of Mohammad Salim Izadyar, the son of the first deputy house speaker of the Afghan senate.

According the Ministry of Interior, at least 6 people lost their lives in the attack and around 87 others were wounded in the attack.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack as well as the deadly bombing that rocked the diplomat part of the city on Wednesday.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS