Germany’s Otto Pfister assumes charge as new Afghan football coach

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 13 2017, 9:51 am

Germany’s Otto Pfister has assumed charge as the new coach of the Afghanistan national football team, the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) announced Sunday.

A contract was signed between AFF and Mr. Pfister during a press conference in Kabul while the former national footballer Anoosh Dastagir was appointed as the assistant coach of the Afghan team.

Ali Askari has been appointed as the general manager of the national team while Mansoor Faqiryar has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach of the national team.

The AFF officials said they are hopeful to have major achievements with the new appointments with AFF secretary general Keramuddin Karim saying they have appointed the team members for the better utilization of their talents and experience.

In his turn, Mr. Pfister said he has accepted the contract considering his coaching and football experience.

He said he has plans for the development of the Afghanistan football , insisting that his presence with the Afghan team is both a pride and a challenge.

However, he said he enjoys the challenges to reach to success with the AFF officials saying that the Afghan team should prepare for the upcoming events with the available resources they possess at the moment.

The new appointments came as the Afghan team is facing Vietnam on 28th March in their first qualifier match for the AFC 2019.

The 70-year-old German coach has supervised around 160 matches and has experience with different teams, including Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Ghana, Congo, and several other teams.

