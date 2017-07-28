Germany pledges to expand economic and security support to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 28 2017, 10:16 am

A top German envoy in Afghanistan has said the government of Germany is committed to expand economic and security support to Afghanistan.

The Office of the National Security Adviser in a statement said the German envoy Thomas Peter made the remarks during a meeting with the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Thursday.

Thanking the Afghan government for the security measures to ensure security of the diplomats, the German envoy said Afghanistan has more importance for the German nation and therefore the government of Germany is committed to expand its support in the economic and security sector with Afghanistan.

In his turn, Atmar thanked the German government for the support to Afghanistan and called the role of German forces in the framework of the NATO Resolute Support Mission as vital for the training of the Afghan forces.

The statement by the Office of the National Security Adviser also added that the two sides discussed other issues of bilateral interest during their meeting.

The meeting between Atmar and the German envoy takes after almost two months have passed from the deadly bombing in Kabul city near the German embassy that left more than 150 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

