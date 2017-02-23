Germany deports 18 more rejected Afghan asylum seekers

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 23 2017, 11:39 am

Germany has deported at least 18 more Afghan asylum seekers whose applications were rejected by the authorities of the country, it has been reported.

The latest deportation forms the group of rejected asylum seekers who have been sent back to Afghanistan amid ongoing demonstrations by Germans criticizing the government move for risking the migrants’ lives.

According to reports, nearly 250 people had gathered at the airport to protest against the deportation of the 18 asylum seekers.

A Germany official defending the deportation of the rejected asylum seekers said “Those who have no claim to asylum from any conceivable point of view – where the courts have determined that they do not face the threat of persecution – must expect to be repatriated.”

This comes as a group of at least 26 asylum seekers arrived to Afghanistan late last month after their applications were rejected by the German authorities.

The group consisted of convicted criminals and single men, who had been living mainly in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia, Deutsche Welle reported.

Germany started the deportation process of the rejected asylum seekers in mid-December last year amid reports that the country is due to send back 11,900 migrants back to Afghanistan.

Earlier, a group of at least 50 asylum seekers whose applications were rejected by the authorities in Germany.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans left for Europe last year amid deteriorating security situation in the country.

Scores of the migrants lost their lives on the way to Europe by going through the most dangerous routes, including the Iranian land route and the Turkish waters.

