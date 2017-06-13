German experts to investigate deadly Kabul bombing that left over 150 dead

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 13 2017, 10:15 am

A team of the German experts are expected to visit Kabul soon to investigate regarding the deadly May 31st bombing near the German embassy that left over 150 people dead.

The Embassy of Germany informed regarding the deployment of the experts by issuing a statement on Monday.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany quoted in the statement said “This terrible act must not go unpunished. The attack claimed the lives of over 150 people, including two Afghan employees of a security company who were guarding the German Embassy. The act must be investigated rapidly, urgently and diligently, using rule‑of‑law means.”

“That is also necessary to prevent something like this happening again. We are doing our utmost to ensure the safety of our staff,” the spokesperson said, adding that “Foreign Minister Gabriel spoke with President Ghani by telephone a few days ago and promised him our support in investigating the attack.”

The spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Germany also added that “The Federal Public Prosecutor General has started investigations. German experts will travel to Afghanistan as soon as possible. In order to solve this crime, there must be close and effective international cooperation with the Afghan authorities and all other countries affected.”

“We must stand up to terrorism together. It is important now that the people of Afghanistan do not allow themselves to be incited and divided by such attacks and that the Afghan Government takes united and resolute action. Germany will continue to stand firmly by its side,” he said.

The incident near the embassy of Germany took place earlier on the day of 31st may after a tanker packed with explosives was detonated, leaving over 150 dead and more than 400 others wounded.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack but the Afghan officials are saying that the Haqqani terrorist network based in Pakistan plotted and carried out the attack although the leader of the network in a voice message said today that the group has no role in the incident.

