Georgian soldier, 2 Afghan civilians killed in Kabul suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 04 2017, 6:34 pm

At least three people including a Georgian soldier and two Afghan civilians were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul province late on Thursday evening.

At least twelve others including three Georgian soldiers, two American service members, and seven Afghan civilians were wounded in the attack.

The incident took place late on Thursday in the vicinity of Qarabagh district of Kabul province.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission in a statement confirmed that one soldier from Georgia was killed in a suicide attack Thursday night in Qarabagh District, in Kabul Province.

The statement further added that three Georgian soldiers were also wounded along with two U.S. service members and one Afghan intepreter. They are all in stable condition at the Bagram Airfield military hospital.

“Our prayers today are with the most Georgian soldiers in Afghanistan who are mourning their fallen comrade,” said General John Nicholson, Commander, Resolute Support mission.

“The commitment of Georgia as our largest non-NATO contributor is vital to our mission and we are honored to stand beside them under these difficult circumstances.”

Additionally, two Afghan civilians were killed and seven were wounded in the cowardly attack.

“The Afghan people want peace. Time and again, the Taliban prove that they have no regard for civilians and non-combatants,” said Nicholson.

“The Taliban are the enemy of the Afghan people. Resolute Support is firmly committed to supporting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces as they stabilize Afghanistan.”

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS