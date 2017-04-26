Geopolitical games being played around Afghanistan: Russia

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 26 2017, 5:28 pm

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov has said geopolitical games are being played around Afghanistan.

Lavrov made the remarks during a meeting with the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Moscow on Tuesday.

“Russia sincerely wants your friendly country to end the period of instability in its history and to work towards the prosperity of the Afghans,” he said.

Lavrov further added “We confirm our support for national dialogue and are willing to use any format to rally the support of external players for this process.”

“We appreciate your desire to use your influence and reputation to help your nation,” he said, adding that “Regrettably, the geopolitical games that are being played around Afghanistan have nothing to do with sincere concern for the future of the Afghan people. Russia-hating tendencies are being used in this dirty play.”

The Russian foreign minister also added “In this context, we appreciate your balanced approach and the objective assessment of the situation which you have put forth in your recent interviews.”

The former Afghan President left for Russia to attend a global conference to be organized in Moscow.

