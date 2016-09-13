Gen. Raziq says will not return to Kandahar until Tarinkot city fully cleared

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 13 2016, 10:31 am

The provincial police chief of southern Kandahar General Abdul Raziq has said he will not return to Kandahar until Tarinkot city is fully cleared of Taliban insurgents.

Tarinkot city is the provincial capital of southern Uruzgan province which witnessed heavy clashes last week as the Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated to capture its control.

According to reports, sporadic clashes still continue in parts of Tarinkot city despite the local officials said the Taliban insurgents were pushed out of the city.

The growing threats by the Taliban insurgents to capture the city forced Gen. Raziq to visit Tarinkot and join the Afghan forces in the front line to coordinate counter attacks.

Gen. Raziq is one of the prominent security officials of the country and rose to prominence after 2001 when he was serving as the police chief of Spin Boldak district with his activities prompting dread among the Taliban fighters.

He has imposed an uneasy peace in Kandahar province which was the birth place of the Taliban group.

Being a prized target for the Taliban group, Gen. Raziq ordered the Afghan forces earlier in August last year to execute Taliban detainees who are arrested during the military operations.

Gen. Raziq has escaped a number of coordinated attacks planned by Taliban to assassinate him. He was slightly injured following a suicide attack nearly three years ago, while Taliban militants launched coordinated attack on his family home in Spin Boldak district back in July last year.

