Gen. Raziq joins Afghan forces in the front line in Uruzgan province

One of Afghanistan’s most prominent security officers has joined the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in southern Uruzgan province as Taliban intensified attacks on the provincial capital to seize its control.

General Abdul Raziq, the provincial police chief of Kandahar province, was spotted in Tarinkot city, the provincial capital of Uruzgan today amid intnsifying clashes.

The move by Gen. Raziq to join the ANDSF was apparently aimed at boosting the morale of the Afghan forces who are facing a resurgent Taliban amid deteriorating security situation during the past several months.

According to reports emerging from the area, the Afghan forces have successfully repulsed the Taliban offensive on Tarinkot as clearance opeations are still underway to push back the militants.

The Taliban militants immediately responded to General Raziq’s move for joining the Afghan forces in the front line.

“As Razziq sends forces to #Uruzgan, back in #Kandahar his gunmen abandon 10 CPs in Maiwand bringing large area under Mujahidin control,” a Taliban spokesman Abdul Qahar said in a Twitter message.

Gen. Raziq rose to prominence after 2001 when he was serving as the police chief of Spin Boldak district with his activities prompting dread among the Taliban fighters.

He has imposed an uneasy peace in Kandahar province which was the birth place of the Taliban group.

Being a prized target for the Taliban group, Gen. Raziq ordered the Afghan forces earlier in August last year to execute Taliban detainees who are arrested during the military operations.

Gen. Raziq has escaped a number of coordinated attacks planned by Taliban to assassinate him. He was slightly injured following a suicide attack nearly three years ago, while Taliban militants launched coordinated attack on his family home in Spin Boldak district back in July last year.

