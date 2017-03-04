Gen. Rahimi and Gen. Frogh appointed new police chief of Nangarhar and Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 04 2017, 10:22 am

General Abdul Rahman Rahimi has been appointed as the new police chief of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan and has been replaced by General Hasan Shah Frogh as the new police chief of capital Kabul.

The two replacements are among the key changes brought by the Ministry of Interior affairs by minister Jahid’s recommendation and approval of the Afghan government.

The provincial police commandment of Nangarhar confirmed the appointment of Gen. Rahimi as the new police chief of the province to replace Syed Gul Aqa Rouhani who has been appointed as the commander of Kabul Airport, Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The other changes include the appointment of Gen. Salim Almas as the Criminal Investigation Department Chief of Kabul, Gen. Toryali Abadyani as the provincial police chief of Paktia, Gen. Ikramuddin Sareh as police chief of Baghlan.

Gen. Ghulam Mohiuddin Sarwari has been appointed as police chief of Nuristan, and Gen. Mohammad Wahid Hamidi has been appointed as the head of the anti-corruption investigation department of the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) released a statement late on Friday afternoon the confirm the new changes and appointments.

