Gen. Nicholson says NATO offers its highest praise to ANP for thwarting Kabul attack

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 16 2017, 12:59 pm

The commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson says the alliance offers its highest praise to the Afghan National Police for thwarting a deadly attack in Kabul city.

“Resolute Support offers its highest praise to the Afghan National Police for interdicting this truck bomb,” said General John Nicholson, commander, Resolute Support. “Those who seek to do harm to innocent Afghan civilians, cannot win.”

“NATO Resolute Support Mission praises the Afghan National Police for stopping what could have been a major attack here,” the alliance said in a statement.

The statement further added “Late last night, police detained a truck which was being driven suspiciously. The investigation by the ANP revealed a significant amount of components for an improvised explosive device including rockets. Police officers effectively subdued and detained three men and prevented a significant vehicle born incendiary explosion.”

“Resolute Support proudly stands with the Afghan National Police and all Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in protecting Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The Afghan security forces on Saturday informed regarding the confiscation of a mini truck packed with explosives as the militants were attempting to detonate it in an unknown location in the city.

In a similar tactic, the militants detonated a tanker packed with explosives in Kabul late in May this year, leaving over 150 dead and hundreds more wounded.

