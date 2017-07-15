Gen. Nicholson reaffirms resolve to defeat ISIS in Afghanistan in 2017

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 15 2017, 1:46 pm

The commander of the US forces in Afghanistan General John Nicholson reaffirmed the resolve to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS Khurasan, in Afghanistan.

Gen. Nicholson who is also in command of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, made the remarks after the confirmation of the death of the newly appointed ISIS leader in Afghanistan.

“This operation is another success in our campaign to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017,” he said in a statement after Pentagon confirmed the death of ISIS leader Abu Sayed.

Gen. Nicholson further added “Abu Sayed is the third ISIS-K Emir we have killed in the last year and we will continue until they are annihilated.”

The US forces commander also added that there is no safe haven for ISIS-K in Afghanistan.

According to Pentagon, ISIS leaders chose Abu Sayed to lead the group after Afghan and U.S. forces killed the previous ISIS-K leaders – Hafiz Sayed Khan in late July 2016, and Abdul Hasib, in late April of this year.

“U.S. forces killed Abu Sayed, the emir of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), in a strike on the group’s headquarters in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, July 11,” Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

Pentagon said the strike also killed other ISIS-K members and will significantly disrupt the terror group’s plans to expand its presence in Afghanistan.

Afghan and U.S. forces launched a counter-ISIS-K offensive in early March 2017 to drive fighters from Nangarhar and send a clear message to ISIS that there is no sanctuary for their fighters in Afghanistan, the statement by Pentagon said.

