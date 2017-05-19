Gen. Murad appointed as deputy interior minister for security

By Khaama Press - Fri May 19 2017, 10:57 am

The Afghan National Army Deputy Chief of Staff General Murad Ali Murad has been appointed as the deputy interior minister for security.

A spokesman for the presidential palace, Shah Hussain Murtazawi, said Gen. Murad has been appointed for the post based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Interior and approval of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Murtazawi further added that other appointments have also been made in the ministry in accordance with the recommendations of the ministry’s leadership and President Ghani’s approval.

The other appointments include appointment of Gen. Aminullah Karim as deputy interior for administrative affairs and Abdul Khalil Bakhtiar as deputy interior minister for counter-narcotics.

According to Murtazawi, Janan Barekzai has been appointed as the first deputy interior minister and Mohammad Farid Afzali has been appointed as the head of the intelligence and criminal investigation department.

The latest appointments came as President Ghani earlier said the Ministry of Interior has became the heart of corruption and insisted that persistent graft in the ministry’s leadership will not be acceptable.

The Afghan government has stepped up efforts to root out corruption from the key government institutions amid reports some breakthroughs have been in this regard so far.

