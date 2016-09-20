Gen. Dostum’s convoy of guards ambushed by Taliban

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 20 2016, 2:45 pm

The convoy of Security guards of the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum was ambushed by the Taliban militants in north of the country.

According to local officials in Jawzjan province, the incident took place in the vicinity of Khwajah Dokoh district.

Provincial police chief Gen. Khwajah Rahmatullah Turkistani said a brief clash took place between the two sides but no casualties were incurred to the security forces and guards of Dostum.

He said there are no reports regarding the casualties of the militants during the clash.

According to Gen. Turkistani, no dead body of the militants was left in the area and only some blood stains could be seen in the scene of the clash.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban militants have not commented regarding the incident so far.

Jawzjan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in a number of its districts.

