Gen. Dostum welcomes signing of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 24 2016, 10:04 am

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum has welcomed the signing of the draft peace agreement between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Gen. Dostum made the remarks during a visit to northern Balkh province as he was on his way to Shebarghan city.

He met with the commander of the foreign forces based in north of Afghanistan to discuss the security situation of the north.

The First Vice President said he welcomes any agreement that leads to peace and stability in the country as he called on the party to lay down arms and pursue politicial activities.

The draft peace agreement between Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami party was signed during a ceremony organized in a compound of Afghanistan High Peace Council on Thursday.

The Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar signed the agreement on behalf of the Afghan government while Mohammad Amin Karim signed the agreement on behalf of the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.

The Afghanistan High Peace Council chief Pir Syed Ahmad Gilani and the High Peace Council deputy chief Ata-ur-Rehman were also present during the signing of the agreement.

The agreement was signed today after almost six months of continued negotiations between the Afghan High Peace Council and the delegation of Hezb-e-Islami.

