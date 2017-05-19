Gen. Dostum reportedly left for Turkey after rival’s alleged sexual abuse

By Khaama Press - Fri May 19 2017, 10:03 pm

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum has reportedly left to Turkey following months of tensions sparked due to the controversial allegations suggesting the Vice President and his security guards were involved in torture and sexual abuse of rival Ahmad Ishchi.

Sources close to Gen. Dostum have confirmed that the Vice President has left for Turkey due to health issues.

The sources further added that Gen. Dostum was forced by his close relatives to visit Turkey for medical check ups as the Vice President was refusing to leave the country.

This comes as the Attorney General of Afghanitan Farid Hamidi said Tuesday that the alleged sexual abuse of Ahmad Ishchi involving Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum is seriously being probed.

He said the Attorney General Office will take immediate steps regarding any case that is referred for prosecution.

The Attorney General further added that there will be no impunity for any individual or official in Afghanistan.

Ishchi, the former governor of Jawzjan province and the rival of Dostum, had c laimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum and was sodomized with a rifle.

