Gen. Dostum dramatically loses support among key followers

Mon Oct 30 2017, 4:57 pm

The First Vice President and leader of Junbish-e-Millie General Abdul Rashid Dostum as dramatically lost support among his key followers on the political and social platforms, it has been reported.

Sources close to Gen. Dostum have confirmed that the key followers and supporters of the first vice president have started to turn their backs against him.

The sources speaking on the condition of anonymity have told RFE/RL that there has been a sharp decrease in Gen. Dostum’s fame and support among his supporters, particularly after he left the countyr and has been residing there for the past several months.

The sources further added that certain supporters and key players who were very close to him have even started to cut their ties during the recent weeks and months.

According to the sources privy of the development, the Qataghan land people and Turkmen from Baghlan, Kunduz, and Takhar have started to establish a consolidation council.

They are saying that the key leaders involved in the establishment of the council include Shakir Kargar, Syed Noorullah, Khairullah Anoosh, and Mohammadullah Batash.

The office of the first vice president and Junbish-e-Millie have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as it was expected that Gen. Dostum would soon announce the new political coalition with Ata Mohammad Noor, Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq and some other political leaders.

