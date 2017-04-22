Gang of kidnappers busted, 3 suspects held in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 22 2017, 11:23 am

A gang of kidnappers was busted during an operation in capital Kabul leading to the apprehension of three hostage takers and release of a trader.

The Kabul Police Commandment said the group was led by a key kidnapper identified as Hamid who is also famous as Aamir Agha.

The gang had kidnapped a trader from the vicinity of the 11th police district in Khair Khana area of Kabul city.

According to the police commandment, the gang was demanding a ransom of $500 for the release of the trader, Haji Asad.

The gang was busted after the security forces conducted a tireless operation lasting for a period over 48 hours to trace the hostage and the kidnappers.

Three various weapons, military uniforms, mobile phone sets, SIM cards and some other equipment used by the kidnappers were also confiscated, the source added.

This comes as there has been a rise in the number of hostage takings in the key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

The Afghan intelligence operatives last week rescued the kidnapped son of a local trader who was kidnapped from the vicinity of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan.

