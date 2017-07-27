Gang leader of kidnappers arrested in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 27 2017, 8:17 pm

A leader of the kidnapping gang has been arrested during an operation of the Afghan intelligence operatives in capital Kabul.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the detained gang leader has been identified as Mohibullah son of Azizullah.

A statement by NDS said Mohibullah was leading a group of kidnappers consisting fifteen members and had recently abducted a man from the 4th police district of the city.

The statement further added that hostage was kept for a period of 15 days by the gang and was released during the operation of the intelligence operatives.

The arrest of the gang leader of the kidnappers comes as there has been a sharp rise in criminal incidents in the key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

At least three hundred and twenty three people were arrested on various criminal charges over a period of almost one month from capital Kabul.

The Kabul police officials said last week that the suspects were arrested in connection to nearly 200 criminal incidents involving murders, kidnappings, armed robberies and various other criminal acts.

