Gang leader of armed robbers arrested in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 19 2017, 12:43 pm

A gang leader of the armed robbers has been arrested during the operations of the police forces in Kabul city.

The officials of the Criminal Investigation Department in Kabul security commandment said the detained gang leader has been identified as Khwajah Najibullah.

The officials further added that Najib was previously jailed for a period of fifteen years but was released from the detention after spending nearly six and half years.

The CID officials are saying that Najib was jailed over a kidnapping case, the officials added.

Najib resumed to take the lead of a gang of robbers soon after he was released from the jail and was arrested after committing a series of crimes, including armed robberies.

The Kabul police commandment says Najib has also disclosed the names of the other members of his gang besides confessing of having role in several armed robberies including an attack on a women who was wounded.

This comes as criminal incidents involving murder, kidnappings, and robberies are on the rise in the major cities of the country during the recent years.

It is believed that the majority of such incidents have links with the growing poverty and lack of job.

The Kabul police announced late in December that 597 people were arrested on various criminal charges in the capital.

An armed robber was killed during the clashes with the security forces after breaking into the house of a civilian in Kabul city last month.

