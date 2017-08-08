Four arrested on charges of murder, robbery in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 08 2017, 9:07 am

At least four people have been arrested by the security forces on charges of armed robbery and murder in Kabul city.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials in the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the suspects were arrested in different operations and over different incidents in the city.

The officials further added that one of the suspect was arrested in connection to the murder of resident of Kabul city in the vicinity of the 15th police district.

The Afghan security forces also confiscated a weapon along with the ammunition from the detained suspect, the officials said, adding that two others were arrested in connection to the armed robbery.

According to CID officials, the two suspects were attempting to loot houses in the vicinity of 4th and 7th police districts of the city.

The fourth suspect was arrested on charges of burglary from the vicinity of 3rd police district of the city.

This comes as there has been a sharp rise in criminal incidents in the key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

The Afghan intelligence, national directorate of security, said last week that a prominent gang leader of the kidnappers was arrested during an operation of the intelligence operatives in Kabul city.

Earlier, at least three hundred and twenty three people were arrested on various criminal charges over a period of almost one month from capital Kabul.

The Kabul police officials said last week that the suspects were arrested in connection to nearly 200 criminal incidents involving murders, kidnappings, armed robberies and various other criminal acts.

