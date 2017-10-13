Foreigners among several ISIS militants killed, wounded in Nangarhar operations

By Khaama Press - Fri Oct 13 2017, 10:40 am

Several militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group, including some foreigners were killed in the latest counter-terrorism in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment of Nangarhar in a statement said the operations were conducted in Haska Mina district, jointly by the Afghan national defense and security forces.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted in Gagar and Payeen areas of the district, leaving six of them dead and two others wounded.

The operations were conducted with the support of the Air Power, the police commandment said, adding that two foreigners were among those killed.

No further details were given regarding the identities of the foreign insurgents and it is yet not clear to which county they belong to.

However, the majority of the foreign fighters of the terror group are comprised of the Pakistani nationals who have travelled mainly from Orakzai Agency.

In the meantime, the police commandment of Nangarhar said the local residents and security personnel have not suffered any casualties in the operations.

According to the police commandment, the operations against the terrorist groups were launched several days ago and are being taken forward by the Afghan army, commandos, national police, border police, and local police forces along with the intelligence operatives.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

