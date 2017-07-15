Foreigners among several dead in airstrikes on Taliban and ISIS in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 15 2017, 11:18 am

Several insurgents including foreign nationals were killed in a series of airstrikes targeting Taliban and ISIS militants in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said at least seven Taliban insurgents including their commander Khayesta Khan were killed and another insurgent wounded in a drone strike in Bati Kot district on Friday.

The statement further added that a vehicle belonging to the insurgents was also destroyed but no losses or casualties were incurred to the civilians.

In a separate statement, the provincial government said at least nine ISIS insurgents were killed and five others were wounded during the air and ground operations in Pacher Agam district.

According to the provincial government, several foreigners, including Pakistani nationals and citizens of Uzbekistan were among those killed.

The local officials are saying that the civilians and security personnel did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban and ISIS militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces but the anti-government armed insurgent groups have increased their activities in some of its districts during the recent years as they attempt to expand their insurgency in this province and other key eastern provinces of the country.

